Destination Cleveland Added Another Script Cleveland Sign

Do you love showing off Cleveland to your Instagram following? If yes, then you know the perfect way to do so is to take a picture at one of the scenic Cleveland script signs around the city.

Destination Cleveland and The Foundry collaborated to install a sixth script sign over the weekend located in The Flats.

According to Fox 8, Destination Cleveland said “the sign provides both a tangible Cleveland brand experience to visitors and residents alike, and another opportunity for iconic images of Cleveland to be shared throughout the world.”

Other Cleveland script signs can be found at the North Coast Harbor, Tremont Abbey Ave overlook, Edgewater Park, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, and Euclid Beach Park.