Selena Gomes Says Album Is 'Finally Done'

Selena Gomez fans may not have to wait much longer for new music! While on the red carpet for her new movie “The Dead Don’t Die,” Selena gave “Entertainment Tonight” an update about her upcoming album. When asked about her new album, the singer said “Yes! It’s finally done.” Selena didn't go on to share any more information about the album. When asked about any other info she simply replied, “that’s all.”

Selena also gave some insight about her new album while eating hot wings on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Watch as "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans grills them both with questions.