Selena Gomez Talks About Social Media Causing Depression

For being one of the most followed people on earth via social media, Selena Gomez wants to live in the present, and not on her phone.

The singer recently opened up about her feelings regarding social media on “Live with Kelly & Ryan,” saying she actually deleted the Instagram app from her phone.

“I think it's become really unhealthy for young people, including myself, to spend all of their time fixating on all of these comments and it was affecting me," she said. "It would make me depressed, it would make me feel not good about myself, and look at my body differently."

Video of Selena Gomez Doesn&#039;t Have Instagram on Her Own Phone

But for her 150+ million followers.. she hasn't completely written off social media.

She added, "I have it [the app] on someone else's phone and when I feel like I wanna share something with my fans, I do it then.”