Shane Bieber's Baseball Card Mistake

Even though Shane Bieber has arguably been one of the best pitchers in baseball the last month or so, he still gets mixed up with one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Even on his official Topps baseball card.

Is it too late to say sorry? — Topps @ NSCC Booth No. 676 (@Topps) August 3, 2019

Yup thats right, despite all of Shanes best efforts to break away from the Justin shadow, he still gets mixed up with Canada's favorite son. However I dont think this is the first time Shane has been mixed up with Justin, as his Players Weekend Jersey, which allowed the players to put their own nicknames on the back of their jerseys, said "Not Justin" on the back.

And believe it or not, the Biebs himself even saw the mixup and gave his two cents via twitter.