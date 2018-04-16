Shaq Spent $70,000 At Walmart

Shaq said last night on The Late Late Show that he loves Walmart. It's safe to say he loves it more than you and I, because we probably wouldn't drop $70,000 to furnish an entire apartment on the first day of moving in.

That's what Shaq did when he moved to Phoenix. He stuffed his cart full of towels, toiletries, silverware, appliances ... pretty much everything. Once he finished checking out, with a grand total of $70,000 in stuff, his credit card was denied. Twice.

No doubt the people at American Express were worried someone took Shaq's card.

They ended up turning it back on after he called and said it was actually him spending all that cash on Walmart stuff (a lot of stuff)!

Oh, and all of this happened at 3 a.m.

You can watch the full video here: