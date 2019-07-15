Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Caught Kissing

Romance rumors have been swirling around Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. Although the pair have never confirmed they are together, fans started speculating after their STEAMY video for "Señorita."

But NOW! Thanks to some proper social media stalking, fans have caught Cabello and Mendes.... KISSING!

Meanwhile, Camila is featured in “Clash” magazine, where she talks about Shawn, saying, “I just trust him, and no matter the level of intensity that he has around his career or I have, he is just normal, and that is so rare and precious to find in this industry.” She adds, “To be able to hang out with someone and you don’t really care that they’re Shawn Mendes, you know what I mean? You’re just people, and that is definitely something that is rare.”