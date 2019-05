Shawn Mendes was the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, where he performed his new single “If I Can’t Have You” live for the very first time.

Video of Shawn Mendes: If I Can't Have You (Live) - SNL

This was Shawn’s second time as musical guest on “SNL.” He previously appeared on the show in 2016, where he performed “Mercy” and “Treat You Better.”