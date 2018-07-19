Shawn Mendes Texted Hailey Baldwin The Day She Got Engaged

About three months ago, Hailey Baldwin was romantically linked to Shawn Mendes. The two went to the 2018 Met Gala together, were very "coupley" in their pictures, and then Shawn Mendes refused to call her anything more than a friend.

I guess that got to her, because as we know, she is now engaged to Justin Bieber and has wiped all social media accounts clean of Shawn Mendes.

So how does Shawn feel about her engagement to the Biebs? It seems like he doesn't care. At all.

Shawn says there is no bad blood between the two and he even texted her to say conratulations. Mendes shared in an interview with, "I texted Hailey the day of and I said 'congrats' and yeah, that's what it is, I think everybody wants there to be more...there's not."

I want to know if Hailey texted back. She's on to bigger and better things, kinda?