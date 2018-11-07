Watch The Jeremiah Show Try To Balance A Shot Glass On A $20 Bill
If they can't do it, they've got to drink pickle juice! Ew!
November 7, 2018
Some things Jeremiah comes up with, we just can't even.
He brought in three shot glasses and told us we had to balance a shot of pickle juice (!) between two glasses using only a $20 as a bridge. The glasses are not allowed to touch.
If we could do it, we get the $20! If we can't ... drink the pickle juice! Gross!
Jeremiah, Jack, and Morgan all gave it a shot - see for yourself how they did. Special thanks to the our Promotions Director Kristy for giving it a try, too. Happy birthday, Kristy!