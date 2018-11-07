Watch The Jeremiah Show Try To Balance A Shot Glass On A $20 Bill

Some things Jeremiah comes up with, we just can't even.

He brought in three shot glasses and told us we had to balance a shot of pickle juice (!) between two glasses using only a $20 as a bridge. The glasses are not allowed to touch.

If we could do it, we get the $20! If we can't ... drink the pickle juice! Gross!

Jeremiah, Jack, and Morgan all gave it a shot - see for yourself how they did. Special thanks to the our Promotions Director Kristy for giving it a try, too. Happy birthday, Kristy!