What's Coming To Netflix In August
Out with the old, in with the new!
July 31, 2018
Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when you have to say goodbye to some of your favorite Netflix shows and movies. We'll start with the bad news first. Here are some of the shows and movies leaving Netflix in August.
- Finding Dory
- The 40 Year Old Virgin
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- Harold & Kumar Escape From Gauntanamo Bay
- Being Flynn
- Pariah
- 13 Assassins
I know, it's hard to let go! But here is some good news, the NEW shows and movies coming to Netflix.
- The Aviator
- No Country For Old Men
- The Lord Of The Rings The Fellowship Of The Ring
- Batman Begins
- Million Dollar Baby
- P.S. I Love You
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement