What's Coming To Netflix In August

Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when you have to say goodbye to some of your favorite Netflix shows and movies. We'll start with the bad news first. Here are some of the shows and movies leaving Netflix in August.

Finding Dory

The 40 Year Old Virgin

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Harold & Kumar Escape From Gauntanamo Bay

Being Flynn

Pariah

13 Assassins

I know, it's hard to let go! But here is some good news, the NEW shows and movies coming to Netflix.