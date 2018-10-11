Snoop Dogg Stops By Browns Practice
And Hue Jackson threw some shade....
October 11, 2018
In celebrity sightings you never thought would happen, Snoop Dogg went to Browns practice yesterday.
Snoop, who has been an avid Steelers fan, gave the Browns some major love.
“Dawg Pound, you better turn up this week!”— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 10, 2018
Thanks for stopping by practice, @SnoopDogg! -- pic.twitter.com/NkEwArndN8
And while the celebrity love is great, Hue Jackson threw some subtle shade at the sudden support.
Let's just hope our wide recievers don't drop it like it's hot this Sunday.