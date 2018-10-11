Snoop Dogg Stops By Browns Practice

In celebrity sightings you never thought would happen, Snoop Dogg went to Browns practice yesterday.

Snoop, who has been an avid Steelers fan, gave the Browns some major love.

“Dawg Pound, you better turn up this week!”



Thanks for stopping by practice, @SnoopDogg! -- pic.twitter.com/NkEwArndN8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 10, 2018

And while the celebrity love is great, Hue Jackson threw some subtle shade at the sudden support.

Let's just hope our wide recievers don't drop it like it's hot this Sunday.