Buckle up, Cleveland. Winter is coming.

Enjoy today while you can, because snow is coming Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temps will drop tonight to the 30s and 40s, and Fox 8 is forecasting a rainy morning commute on Thursday.

But the fun doesn't stop there, folks!

Temperatures will continue to drop and that rain will transition ... to ... SNOW!

Let's see who gets the most snow into this weekend!