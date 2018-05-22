Soon You Can Get Scratch-N-Sniff Stamps

By Paul Laux

It's finally summer, and there are always so many awesome summer smells. Now, these smells are going to go right into your mail. Seriously.

Starting June 20th, you'll actually be able to purchase stamps from the US Postal Service that smell like popsicles! Oddly, this is one of the more exciting things of the summer, even if you never use stamps.

Odd stamps like this are occasionally released, however ones with scents are new.

The goal is to bring the smells of summer to our everyday lives - something we all could use.