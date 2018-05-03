Southwest Flight Diverted To Cleveland After Broken Window

By Paul Laux

Just yesterday, a flight from Chicago to Newark was diverted to Cleveland after a broken window. Thankfully no one was injured in the incident - however this comes about at a time when airlines have been under scrutiny.

@SouthwestAir Flight 957 from Chicago/MDW to Newark just diverted to CLE according to DansDeals reader on the flight. The emergency exit window shattered in-air. The Crew stayed calm and cool while passengers ran away from the window #WN957https://t.co/jIMOzRGCuX pic.twitter.com/DGEcORybEU — DansDeals (@DansDeals) May 2, 2018

In mid-April, a flight to Dallas had to be diverted after severe engine failure, which killed one after a piece of the engine smashed into the side of the craft. The incident was blamed on metal fatigue.

The crew stayed calm as passengars ran from the broken window.

“The aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance review, and our local Cleveland Employees worked diligently to accommodate the 81 Customers on a new aircraft to Newark. The Safety of our Customers and Employees is our number one focus each and every day,” the airline said in a statement.

Breaking News: @mickychinn just sent me this picture of (another!)blown out outer-window on his @SouthwestAir Flight 957 from Midway to Newark. Plane just emergency-landed into Cleveland. #Southwest, what is going on? Everyone seems safe and unhurt. Kudos to the pilots and staff! pic.twitter.com/dszdee3NBU — Eliott Wolbrom (@ewolbrom) May 2, 2018

An investigation is ongoing.