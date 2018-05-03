Southwest Airlines

Southwest Flight Diverted To Cleveland After Broken Window

Just yesterday, a flight from Chicago to Newark was diverted to Cleveland after a broken window.  Thankfully no one was injured in the incident - however this comes about at a time when airlines have been under scrutiny.

In mid-April, a flight to Dallas had to be diverted after severe engine failure, which killed one after a piece of the engine smashed into the side of the craft.  The incident was blamed on metal fatigue.

The crew stayed calm as passengars ran from the broken window.

“The aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance review, and our local Cleveland Employees worked diligently to accommodate the 81 Customers on a new aircraft to Newark. The Safety of our Customers and Employees is our number one focus each and every day,” the airline said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

