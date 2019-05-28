Spice Girls Reunion Tour Kicks Off

The Spice Girls are FINALLY back! They kicked off their European reunion tour on Friday night by announcing they were here to spice up all our lives.

“We welcome all ages, all races, all gender identities, all countries of origin, all sexual orientations, all religions and beliefs, all abilities,” they said in the show’s opening.

Unfortunately, not everyone could actually hear this announcement as the sound in some areas of the stadium was so bad that fans couldn’t tell what song was being performed.

There’s something wrong when the crowd at @spicegirls concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is THAT bad. @mcd_productions @CrokePark @IrishTimes @LovinDublin #SpiceWorldTour #SpiceGirl pic.twitter.com/QkENc7BJ8Y — Sabrina Egerton (@sabrinasstyle_) May 24, 2019

Melanie “Scary Spice” Brown addressed the issue in an Instagram post afterward, writing, “Thank you for attending our show tonight in Dublin. We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the vocals and sound will be much, much better… Pfft.”

The group has reunited for the first time since 2007 for a tour of the UK and Ireland that wraps up with a three-night stand June 13-15 at Wembley Stadium.