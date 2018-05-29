Starbucks Is Closing All 8,000 Of Its Stores Today

Starbucks will close all 8,000 of its stores today for anti-bias training following discrimination at one of their locations

The move comes after two African American men were profiled and arrested in April at a Starbucks in Philadelphia. The men sat in a booth while waiting for a friend, but did not buy anything. They were also denied access to the bathrooms. An employee called the police on them, and the two were taken away in handcuffs.

Starbucks did not file charges, but they did apologize for the incident.

Today's training includes "unconscious bias training," and is "used by many corporations, police departments and other organizations to help address racism in the workplace." Starbucks has about 180,000 employees.

Stores will close after lunch, so that means you can get your fix before 1:00 PM, but expect to wait 3-or-so hours before they reopen.