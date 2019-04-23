Stars' Funniest First Jobs

April 23, 2019
Ever wonder what some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities did before they were making number one albums or block buster movies?

It turns out celebrities are really just like us when it comes to their humble beginnings.

Channing Tatum: It’s no secret that Tatum’s role on “Magic Mike” was inspired by his real life experience as a male stripper. The actor says that he used to make $150 “on a good night,” and as low as $70 or $50 “on a bad night.”

Hugh Jackman: Before his landmark role as Wolverine in “X-Men,” the actor stood behind the counter at a 7-11… but the gig didn’t last long, just six weeks before he was fired for talking “too much to the customers.”

Brad Pitt: The A-list actor used to work at El Pollo Loco in Los Angeles… by standing outside in a chicken suit.

Megan Fox: Fox has experience dressing up as a banana, but not for a movie. She used to work at a “smoothie cafe,” where she had two mascot choices: an apple or a banana. She says she chose the banana “because it was thinner.”

Patrick Dempsey: The former “Grey’s Anatomy” star juggles roles now, but he used to literally juggle for money when he was 15. He even tried to join the Ringling Brothers circus, but got turned down.

Jennifer Aniston: The actress insists she’s “always enjoyed” the different jobs she’s had, no matter what the pay. She even takes pride in her old job cleaning toilets “as a kid” – she says she’s “actually pretty good at it.”

