Morgan Slipped Up During A Game With Stephen Puth And Everyone Lost It

Stephen Puth was gracious enough to play his song 'Look Away' on The Jeremiah Show in the Q104 studio this morning.

WATCH: Stephen Puth Performs 'Look Away' Acoustic In Cleveland

Lucky for us, he stuck around after to play a game, too.

In honor of the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, we played 'PSL with SLP' (Stephen "LeRoy" Puth) where each answer began with 'P,' 'S,' or 'L.'

WATCH: Stephen Puth Explains How He Went From Studying History To Making Music

The game is pretty straight forward, but you haven't laughed hard until you watch Morgan miss her first question.

I mean, we're laughing just watching Jack lose it.

Enjoy the video above, and just promise us, you won't slip up like Morgan did this mornig with her 'P's.'