Chis Evans Slams "Straight Pride Parade" For Being Homophobic

Come August 31st, a “Straight Pride Parade” has been organized by a group of Boston men calling themselves an “oppressed majority.”

Being that it is pride month, celebrities are not taking this lightly. Captain America actor Chris Evans has taken his opinions to Twitter stating ““Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade?” he writes.

“Whattya think? Too on the nose??” Evans also reposts author James Bell’s piece on how “straight pride” and “gay pride” events is a completely different expression of “pride”.