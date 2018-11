Tamera Mowry-Housley made her return to "The Real" on Monday and emotionally adressed losing her 18-year-old niece, Alaina Housely, in the Thousand Oaks shooting a little over two weeks ago.

Video of Tamera Mowry-Housley Returns To The Real With An Important Message

Alaina Housley was a freshman at Pepperdine University. She was 18 years old.