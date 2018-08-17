Target Now Does Your Shopping For You

Do you hate shopping? Do you SPECIFICALLY hate shopping for people who aren't you?

If you answered yes to either of those questions... you are in luck! Target is now offering "School List Assist."

When you go to Target's website, they'll help you find your kids school supply list and help you shop for it! You can choose your delivery method, two day shipping or pick up at your local Target store.

Then, you enter your schools zip code, and Target will magically connect you with your schools shopping list. AMAZING!

They give you tons of options, and once you are done, you check out with all the school supplies you needed. Did I say... AMAZING!?

If they don't have your school on the list, any teacher from any school district can add one. So call that teacher!