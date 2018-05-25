A Taste Of Summer In Cleveland!

Summer is delicious!

With ribs, burgers, hot dogs, and many other grill items, it's a season that we all love.

So, Jen Picciano joined us to let us know what you can eat, and where, in the great food town that is Cleveland.

Check out this week’s #TasteBuds episode! Today we welcomed special guest host Brett Sawyer of @theplumcafe, talked about food truck season with @bettysfoodtruck and @Squarescullery, + checked in w/@DaKocab from the Ntnl Restaurant Assoc Show in Chicago. https://t.co/vGl59BxymF — Jen Picciano Stocum (@Cheftovers) May 22, 2018

