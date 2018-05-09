Taylor Swift And Katy Perry Have Officially Made-Up
By Paul Laux
The beef between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift has been going on for so long, it's almost hard to remember a time when they weren't at each other's throats.
It all allegedly started after some dancers were "stolen," among a million other petty things.
It resulted in one of the coldest celebrity wars ever. Katy Perry finally recognized this when a contestant on American Idol said Swift was her inspiration.
You can see the awkward moment here.
Now, after all of this, the feud may finally be over, as you can see from a post on Swift's Instagram where she got a package from Perry that contained a literal olive branch.
It seems Katy Perry wants to put her feud with Taylor Swift aside once and for all! https://t.co/WzAjzoCPdM— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) May 8, 2018
Maybe a collaboration is coming?
Time will tell.