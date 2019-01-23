Taylor Swift Confirms Her Role In "Cats"

Taylor Swift is moving to the big screen!

News of the movie version of the beloved musical Cats broke in July. Since then, there has been speculation around who was going to be playing what role.

Finally on Tuesday, Swift took to Instagram to make the official announcement of her role in the film.

Meow. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jan 22, 2019 at 8:26am PST

Swift selfies with her dressing room door confirming that she will play the fun and flirty Bombalurina.

She then later posted on her story from the set of the film, excited that it had began to snow.

Taylor will also be joined by Jennifer Hudson who will be playing Grizabella, an elder cat who dreams of being reborn and yearns for her youthful days.