Taylor Swift Opens Up About Reconciliation With Katy Perry

Taylor Swift just dropped her celebrity-filled, LBGTQ-supporting video for her latest single, “You Need to Calm Down.”

Video of Taylor Swift - You Need To Calm Down

The clip ends with Taylor in a French fry suit, and Katy Perry, who's sporting a hamburger suit, hugging on each other.

Now Taylor is opening up about the pair’s mended friendship.

In an interview with UK’s Capital Breakfast, Taylor said the pair’s feud ended when Katy sent her an actual olive branch before her “Reputation Stadium” tour kick off last year, and they’ve been on good terms “for a while” and even hung out together at a few parties, where they "hugged it out."

“It was just like something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us," she shares. “And, you know, she and I have been fine for a while and really on good terms but we didn't know if we were ever gonna really tell people about it. We wanted to make sure that was solid between us before we ever made the public aware."