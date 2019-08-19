Taylor Swift Reveals "Lover" Track List
The album drops this Friday!
August 19, 2019
Not only did we get a new Taylor Swift song this weekend, but she also revealed the entire track list via Instagram.
Lover -- Friday, August 23. Pre-add, pre-save, pre-order at the link in my bio.
The album has 18 tracks in total, with a collaboration with The Dixie Chicks. The new album drops this Friday, August 23rd.