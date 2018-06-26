TGI Friday's Is Revamping Its Entire Menu And Look
They're trying to avoid the same fate as other casual diner chains
June 26, 2018
TGI Friday's says by the end of the year, they'll have a completely new menu and look for their stores. They're trying to avoid the same fate as many other casual diner chains: closed locations, or worse, completely dying off.
Fridays is shifting its focus to their roots: they claim to have held the first ever Happy Hour, which now exists in pretty much all bars. They also started off as a singles' bar in NYC.
Recently, the chain launched a $5 All-Day Happy Hour with $5 appetizers at certain locations. They're also experimenting with alcohol delivery