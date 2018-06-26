TGI Friday's Is Revamping Its Entire Menu And Look

TGI Friday's says by the end of the year, they'll have a completely new menu and look for their stores. They're trying to avoid the same fate as many other casual diner chains: closed locations, or worse, completely dying off.

Fridays is shifting its focus to their roots: they claim to have held the first ever Happy Hour, which now exists in pretty much all bars. They also started off as a singles' bar in NYC.

Recently, the chain launched a $5 All-Day Happy Hour with $5 appetizers at certain locations. They're also experimenting with alcohol delivery