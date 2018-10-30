There's A Petition To Change The Day We Celebrate Halloween

While Halloween is technically only one day, people celebrate it for weeks on end. They spend a lot of time, energy, and money on getting a perfect costume for their Halloween parties, and some people think the Halloween parties are more important than October 31st.

A group called the "Halloween & Costume Association" have started a petition on Change.org to change the day we celebrate Halloween from October 31st to the last Saturday of October.

Their reasoning? It would make for a “Safer, Longer, Stress-Free Celebration! Why cram it into 2 rushed evening weekday hours when it deserves a full day!?!"

And it seems like some people actually agree. The petition has over 24,000 signatures of the 25,000 needed. “It makes more sense to have it always on a Saturday so that we don’t have to worry about getting the kids home and in bed early for school the next day,” one woman commented. “Also, for most people, they wouldn’t have to worry about working that day or the day following.”

Of course you have the opposing view, of people thinking it is ridiculous.

“The ONLY reason they want the date changed is for money reasons. The more people trick or treat, the more costumes sold, the more money in their pocket! Get real!!”

What do you think?