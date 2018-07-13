Thousands Waited In Line To Build-A-Bear Yesterday

Did you try to Build-A-Bear yesterday and left feeling broken and defeated... with no bear? There was a huge response to Pay Your Age Day, where the cost of the bear was the age of the child at Build-A-Bear in SouthPark Mall and other locations in the greater Cleveland area.

Build-A-Bear actually had to stop accepting guests due to safety concerns! Kids were crying, ADULTS were crying.

Costumers who weren't able to get in line are being offered a $15 voucher for a future visit, but a lot of people are not happy with that.

Parents complained that they took vacation days off of work, waited for hours in this long line, and left with no bear.

Did you go yesterday? Was it worth it the hassle?