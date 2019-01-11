Tim Tebow Is Getting Married

Tim Tebow is off the market. He is now engaged Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a photo of himself on one knee in front of the 2017 Miss Universe with the caption, “Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world. You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is Miss Universe and Miss South Africa 2017. The 23-year-old spent the holidays with Tim and his family in Florida and commented, “Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

NYE❤️-- A post shared by Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (@demileighnp) on Dec 31, 2018 at 9:42pm PST

Congratulations to the happy couple!