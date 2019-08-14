Todd and Julie Chrisley Indicted For Tax Evasion

Chrisley might not know best after all....

The famous family has found themselves in a legal situation. Todd and Julie Chrisley and their former certified public accountant have been indicted by a federal grand jury for various financial crimes, including tax evasion conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, tax evasion, aiding the filing of false tax returns and more.

"The allegations contained in the indictment are based on complete falsehoods," Todd's attorney told E! News. "The Chrisleys are innocent of all charges."

The head of the house, Todd Chrisley, took to Instagram in a lengthy post to defend his innocence.

"Not only do we know we've done nothing wrong, but we've got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it," he posted. "Anyway, when all is said and done, we trust in God."