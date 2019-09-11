Lady Gaga & Jonas Brothers Among Top Fall Tours

Who got the number one spot!?

September 11, 2019
The Jeremiah Show

Getty Images By: Brian Ach

Categories: 
Music
The Jeremiah Show

StubHub has just come out with their list of the Fall’s most popular tours and while Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” tops the list for the second straight year, Lady Gaga, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo andPost Malone all land in the Top Ten.

The top touring acts of fall 2019....

1. Elton John

So good to be back with the next leg of the tour and what a crowd to return to -- Thank you, Salt Lake City!! #EltonFarewellTour #tourdiary --: @bengibsonphoto

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on

2. Luke Combs

Excited to announce “Even Though I’m Leaving” will be my next single at country radio. Music video will be released this upcoming Monday, Sep. 9.

A post shared by Luke Combs -- (@lukecombs) on

3. Carrie Underwood

We’re back on the #CryPrettyTour360 baby! Felt good tonight here in #SanDiego What an amazing crowd! Thanks for coming out to see us! --

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

4. Lady Gaga

‪LADY GAGA ENIGMA / JAZZ & PIANO‬ ‪THE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT @PARKTHEATERLV‬ ‪LITTLE MONSTERS PRE-SALE NOW‬ ‪GAGAVEGAS.COM #GAGAVEGAS‬

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

5. Jonas Brothers

Sold out show at Madison Square Garden. Can’t beat it. Thank you NYC!! #HappinessBeginsTour

A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on

6. Phil Collins

Thank you South America, we’ve had a wonderful time!

A post shared by Phil Collins (@officialphilcollins) on

7. Chris Stapleton

Omaha 7.19.2019 -- by @andybarron

A post shared by Chris Stapleton (@chrisstapleton) on

8. Lizzo

Church witta twerk ✨ welcome to the Cuz I Love You Too tour

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

9. Billy Joel

Check out the highlights from Billy Joel’s 113th lifetime sold-out show at @thegarden — link in bio!

A post shared by Billy Joel (@billyjoel) on

10. Post Malone

A post shared by @postmalone on

 

Tags: 
Music
fall tours
top 10