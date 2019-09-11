Lady Gaga & Jonas Brothers Among Top Fall Tours
Who got the number one spot!?
StubHub has just come out with their list of the Fall’s most popular tours and while Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” tops the list for the second straight year, Lady Gaga, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo andPost Malone all land in the Top Ten.
The top touring acts of fall 2019....
1. Elton John
So good to be back with the next leg of the tour and what a crowd to return to -- Thank you, Salt Lake City!! #EltonFarewellTour #tourdiary --: @bengibsonphoto
2. Luke Combs
Excited to announce “Even Though I’m Leaving” will be my next single at country radio. Music video will be released this upcoming Monday, Sep. 9.
3. Carrie Underwood
We’re back on the #CryPrettyTour360 baby! Felt good tonight here in #SanDiego What an amazing crowd! Thanks for coming out to see us! --
4. Lady Gaga
LADY GAGA ENIGMA / JAZZ & PIANO THE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT @PARKTHEATERLV LITTLE MONSTERS PRE-SALE NOW GAGAVEGAS.COM #GAGAVEGAS
5. Jonas Brothers
Sold out show at Madison Square Garden. Can’t beat it. Thank you NYC!! #HappinessBeginsTour
6. Phil Collins
7. Chris Stapleton
8. Lizzo
9. Billy Joel
Check out the highlights from Billy Joel’s 113th lifetime sold-out show at @thegarden — link in bio!
10. Post Malone