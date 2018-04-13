Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson Might Have The Worst Excuse Ever For Cheating

Khloe still can not be happy about this

Congrats to Khloe on delivering her daugher yesterday! Tristan was there, but that doesn't mean that he's not in a lot of trouble with the lady.

Thanks to his "cheating video," she isn't very happy. Especially about the one where he follows a lady into his hotel room.

However, he has an excuse. Not a good excuse, but an excuse.

According to him, they were "just talking about life and religon."

Yup.

Again, not the best excuse, but it's all he's got. She apparently wants to believe him, but come on.

 

