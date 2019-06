Tristan Thompson Wishes "Most Beautiful Human" Khloe Kardashian A Happy Birthday

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 35 birthday yesterday with lots of love. The reality star shared videos from her family via Instagram, all wishisng Khloe a very happy birthday with lots of love and well wishes. And in a surprising post, her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy wished Khloe a happy birthday on social media.

"You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way."

The timing for a public well wishing seems a bit strange, seeing as the Jordyn Woods scandal just played out on KUWTK Sunday. But, in a recent interview with ET, Khloe says she wants no negativity.

Video of Why Khloe Kardashian Doesn't Want People 'Bashing' Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods (Exclusive)

Happy birthday to KoKo.... hoping 35 brings no drama.