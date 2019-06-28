Tristan Thompson Wishes "Most Beautiful Human" Khloe Kardashian A Happy Birthday
Well this is awkward.
Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 35 birthday yesterday with lots of love. The reality star shared videos from her family via Instagram, all wishisng Khloe a very happy birthday with lots of love and well wishes. And in a surprising post, her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy wished Khloe a happy birthday on social media.
"You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way."
Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko ❤️
The timing for a public well wishing seems a bit strange, seeing as the Jordyn Woods scandal just played out on KUWTK Sunday. But, in a recent interview with ET, Khloe says she wants no negativity.
Happy birthday to KoKo.... hoping 35 brings no drama.