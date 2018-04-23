Tristan Thompson's Lady Is Getting A Reality Show

By Paul Laux

As if it couldn't get any worse for Tristan Thompson and his new lady.

Recently, Thompson was caught in a hotel room with Instagram model Lani Blair, which is bad enough considering Khloe was about to give birth at the time. However, it's now reported that Blair has been asked to join the reality TV show "Goal Diggers."

"'It’s about women empowerment and showing how just because you may have started out as a video girl, you can step out of that and become a businesswoman. And I think that’s important for young girls to see,' as said by the creator of the show - La La Anthony.

Lani Blair will appear in VH1’s upcoming reality series #GoalDiggers. https://t.co/LWthF3ELUl — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 20, 2018

While cheating was bad enough, it may get even worse with her having her reality show.