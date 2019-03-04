New TV Show Set To Film In Cleveland
They are searching for local talent!
March 4, 2019
A new TV show is about to film in Cleveland and the production team is looking for local actors!
The new show, Burnt, is described as “a twisty ensemble piece” and a “dark comedy/ caper." The show is planned to have 13 episode seasons.
The premise of the show, according to IMBD, is “While a couple of verge-of-retirement hitmen from the UK go on vacation and unexpectedly end up in Cleveland, a couple average locals find themselves making a career change.”
Auditions for the show will be on Saturday, March 16 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Beachland Ballroom in Cleveland.
You can also submit auditions to [email protected]. Filming for the show will begin this May.