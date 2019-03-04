New TV Show Set To Film In Cleveland

A new TV show is about to film in Cleveland and the production team is looking for local actors!

The new show, Burnt, is described as “a twisty ensemble piece” and a “dark comedy/ caper." The show is planned to have 13 episode seasons.

The premise of the show, according to IMBD, is “While a couple of verge-of-retirement hitmen from the UK go on vacation and unexpectedly end up in Cleveland, a couple average locals find themselves making a career change.”

Auditions for the show will be on Saturday, March 16 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Beachland Ballroom in Cleveland.

You can also submit auditions to [email protected]. Filming for the show will begin this May.