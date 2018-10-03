Twenty One Pilots just announced a part two to their Bandito tour

After seeing success across the globe with their Banditos tour, the indie pop rock band Twenty One Pilots has announced a second half to their tour.

The band will wrap up the first half of their worldwide tour (which is already sold out in all US cities) on March 16th in Spain. The second half of their tour will begin May 1st, 2019 in Mexico. Do not worry fans, they will be returning to the US May 31st in Grand Rapids, Michigan! Pre-sale for the second round of the tour will open on October 9th at 10am.

The new US dates are listed below:

MAY 31 - GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US

JUN 01 - BUFFALO, NY, US

JUN 04 - BROOKLYN, NY, US

JUN 07 - PITTSBURGH, PA, US

JUN 08 - ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US

JUN 09 - CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, US

JUN 11 - RALEIGH, NC, US

JUN 12 - CHARLOTTE, NC, US

JUN 14 - JACKSONVILLE, FL, US

JUN 15 - MIAMI, FL, US

JUN 16 - ORLANDO, FL, US

JUN 18 - BIRMINGHAM, AL, US

JUN 19 - NEW ORLEANS, LA, US

JUN 21 - HOUSTON, TX, US

JUN 23 - AUSTIN, TX, US

JUN 25 - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US

JUN 26 - MEMPHIS, TN, US

JUN 28 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US

JUN 29 - COLUMBUS, OH, US

Yes! They will be wrapping up in Columbus.

So if you were not able to get tickets to their sold out Cleveland show, you have another chance to catch the tour!

Twenty One Piloits will be releasing a new album on October 5th titled “TRENCH.”