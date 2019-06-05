Twenty One Pilots, The Killers To Play Free Shows Downtown

Cleveland is gearing up for the MLB All-Star game in an all-star way. Both Twenty One Pilots and The Killers will be playing a free concerts downtown.

Twenty One Pilots will headline a show at Play Ball Park outside the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland on Friday, July 5. Cleveland band Welshly Arms will open up for Twenty One Pilots. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m.

The Killers will headline a show at the same location on Saturday, July 6. Garage punk band White Reaper will open.

You can get the free tickets here, they go on sale today at 1 pm. You may secure up to two free tickets to one of the two shows.