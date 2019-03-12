Former Ohio State Football Coach Urban Meyer Joins Fox Sports

Urban Meyer will be making his way to our television screens. Fox has announced that it has hired Meyer as one of the analysts for its retooled college football pregame show. Meyer will join alongside Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Rob Stone on the one-hour show, which will start at 11 a.m. Eastern. Fox airs Big Ten, Pac-12 and Big 12 games.

When asked about a return to broadcasting during the Rose Bowl, Meyer said, “I know I enjoyed my time when I was doing that, but we’ll see down the road." He is also an assistant athletic director at Ohio State and teaches a class in the university’s business school.

Fox Sports President Mark Silverman said talks with Meyer began toward the end of last year and that it was something both parties were very interested in. “We wanted to take a big swing and improve our studio show, especially once we knew we were getting an hour on Fox before the noon game,” Silverman said. “Once we knew we had Urban, we thought about putting together the rest of the lineup.”

The combination of a well-known head coach, and former players gives the show a fresh, new look. We can't wait to watch on gameday!