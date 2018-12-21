Urban Meyer Plans To Teach Course At OSU Business School

It's the beginning of a new chapter for Urban Meyer. Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer stated in an interview that he plans to teach when his coaching career ends.

Meyer will teach a leadership class with Lt. Col. Charles Buchanan, who is a senior lecturer at the business school. He spent 15 years in the U.S. military, serving tours in Afghanistan, Iraw, and Kosovo. The class is entitled "Leadership and Character."

The class will meet three times per week during the spring semester holding up to 198 students.

“It’s the next chapter of my life,” Meyer said in an interview CBS 10TV. “I look forward to it.”

Meyer announced that he was planning to retire at the end of this season on December 4th. His last game will be the Rose Bowl vs. Washington on Jan. 1. Coach Meyer will be succeeded by offensive coordinator Ryan Day.