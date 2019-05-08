USC Crew Poster May Get Lori Loughlin Off In Admissions Scandal

In case you have been living under a rock, Lori Loughlin and husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are facing up to 40 years in prison for paying a half a million dollars to get their girls, Isabella and Olivia, into the University of Southern California on crew team scholarships. Apparently a poster for the crew time surfaced that could help their case.

The flyer is trying to recruit women for the rowing team. It reads, “No experience? No problem.” The whole hook was that neither of the girls had any experience in the sport... so how could they be on the team? Now it appears that experience isn’t necessary to try out for the sport. However, you do have to be enrolled as a student to be considered.

In Lori’s case, prosecutors have to prove criminal intent to seal a conviction. Sources connected with Lori's defense say Lori didn't know that the payoff was illegal, even if the plan was to pretend her daughters were crew-team ready. The poster could help Lori and her husband in the case because crew experience doesn't seem to be essential.

No matter how the case turns out, Lori knows that her image has taken a beating in the court of public opinion. That’s why she and Mossimo have allegedly met with crisis management executives. According to an insider, “It's killing her that her squeaky clean reputation has done a total 180.”