Victoria's Secret Rethinking TV Fashion Show

For many women across the nation, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show can be equivalent to the Super Bowl. And for the rest of the female population who could care less about the show, this one's for you.

It appears that Victoria Secret is thinking about changing the way it approaches their fashion shows moving forward. According to a memo sent to employees by L Brands CEO Les Wexner on Friday, the company is “re-thinking” whether television is still the “right fit” for their annual runway celebration, which has been broadcast on ABC and CBS for almost 20 years.

Viewership for the fashion show has been dropping rapidly. In fact, the last show televised in December had some of the worst ratings in its broadcast history. Victoria’s Secret has also been facing more criticism from women, its core customers, for trying to sell bedazzled bras and skimpy underwear on slim supermodels.

Wexler added that “In 2019 and beyond, we’re focusing on developing exciting and dynamic content and a new kind of event — delivered to our customers on platforms that she’s glued to … and in ways that will push the boundaries of fashion in the global digital age.”