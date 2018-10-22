The Internet Reacts To Browns Loss
Fourth..... overtime..... game.....
Did you survive the Browns game yesterday? The rollercoaster ride that was Browns vs Bucs came to a bitter end as the Browns lost in overtime when the Bucs made a 59 yard field goal. And of course, the internet had a field day.
The stages of me looking at my credit card statement after a weekend pic.twitter.com/59XT5sSWhS— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 21, 2018
Oh I get it, the #browns were trying to start the season 2-1-6 to represent the city of Cleveland— Ryan Kristoff (@ryguy9915) October 21, 2018
Haha who did this? Pretty accurate on #HueJackson #BROWNS @Reflog_18 pic.twitter.com/KVkjx1CNm8— Camden Carter (@crcarter2412) October 22, 2018
This Weekend:— Cleveland Sports Talk (@CLEsportsTalk) October 22, 2018
Buckeyes..."All right...we're gonna stink it up tonight!!"
Browns... "That was nice...but hold our beer!"
Cavs... "That was nice...but hold our beer!"
Never say die— McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 21, 2018
Play for a tie!#Browns
#Browns fans looking at the coaching staff right now.... #DawgPound @Reflog_18 pic.twitter.com/R7GXCBmlYE— Matt (@MattyMcBuckets) October 21, 2018
Welcome to #Browns football. pic.twitter.com/12mbqufgDF— Jake (@CSTJake) October 21, 2018
When can we trade Hue Jackson for a 5th rounder is the real question #Browns— Kellie Spangler (@kellie_spangler) October 19, 2018
I want to win to the Mega Millions lottery so I can buy the #Browns and fire Hue Jackson myself.— Damon Kecman (@DownWithDamon) October 21, 2018
Things that are guaranteed in life: Death, taxes, and the Cleveland #Browns playing in an overtime game during the 2018 season pic.twitter.com/FfV58tXhSd— Scout Team Radio (@ScoutTeamRadio) October 21, 2018