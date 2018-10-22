The Internet Reacts To Browns Loss

Fourth..... overtime..... game.....

October 22, 2018


Local
Did you survive the Browns game yesterday? The rollercoaster ride that was Browns vs Bucs came to a bitter end as the Browns lost in overtime when the Bucs made a 59 yard field goal. And of course, the internet had a field day.

 

 

 

Browns
cleveland