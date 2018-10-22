The Internet Reacts To Browns Loss

Did you survive the Browns game yesterday? The rollercoaster ride that was Browns vs Bucs came to a bitter end as the Browns lost in overtime when the Bucs made a 59 yard field goal. And of course, the internet had a field day.

The stages of me looking at my credit card statement after a weekend pic.twitter.com/59XT5sSWhS — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 21, 2018

Oh I get it, the #browns were trying to start the season 2-1-6 to represent the city of Cleveland — Ryan Kristoff (@ryguy9915) October 21, 2018

This Weekend:



Buckeyes..."All right...we're gonna stink it up tonight!!"



Browns... "That was nice...but hold our beer!"



Cavs... "That was nice...but hold our beer!" — Cleveland Sports Talk (@CLEsportsTalk) October 22, 2018

Never say die

Play for a tie!#Browns — McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 21, 2018

When can we trade Hue Jackson for a 5th rounder is the real question #Browns — Kellie Spangler (@kellie_spangler) October 19, 2018

I want to win to the Mega Millions lottery so I can buy the #Browns and fire Hue Jackson myself. — Damon Kecman (@DownWithDamon) October 21, 2018