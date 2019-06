On the episode of On The Interwebz, Jack got movie trailer fever, plus Shawn Mendes released a new song.

The Lion King- Can You Feel The Love Tonight

Video of Can You Feel The Love Tonight? #TheLionKing

New Shawn Mendes with Camila Cabello- Senorita

Video of Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita

Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer!!!!!