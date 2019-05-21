WATCH: Celine Dion Takes Carpool Karaoke

May 21, 2019
Celine Dion is the latest superstar to take a ride with James Corden for Carpool Karaoke. 

The pair drove around Las Vegas, belting out fan favorites “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now,” “Because You Loved Me,” “Drove All Night,” her new song “I Won’t Take It Lying Down” and “My Heart Will Go On,” which they sang on a barge in the middle of the Bellagio fountains (dressed like Kate and Leo’s “Titanic” characters, obviously). Corden also suggested Celine could make any song dramatic, and she proved it by singing “Baby Shark,” complete with chest bump.

Watch the full video of Celine Dion's Carpool Karaoke here.

