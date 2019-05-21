WATCH: Celine Dion Takes Carpool Karaoke

Celine Dion is the latest superstar to take a ride with James Corden for Carpool Karaoke.

The pair drove around Las Vegas, belting out fan favorites “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now,” “Because You Loved Me,” “Drove All Night,” her new song “I Won’t Take It Lying Down” and “My Heart Will Go On,” which they sang on a barge in the middle of the Bellagio fountains (dressed like Kate and Leo’s “Titanic” characters, obviously). Corden also suggested Celine could make any song dramatic, and she proved it by singing “Baby Shark,” complete with chest bump.

It’s almost time for Celine & @JKCorden’s #CarpoolKaraoke -- Tune in tonight at 10/9c on @CBS or watch on Facebook // C’est presque l’heure du #carpoolkaraoke de Céline avec @JKCorden -- Voyez l’émission ce soir à 10 pm ET sur @CBS et sur Facebook - TChttps://t.co/TmZwc28QnJ pic.twitter.com/NYaxBAKLCR — Celine Dion (@celinedion) May 21, 2019

Watch the full video of Celine Dion's Carpool Karaoke here.