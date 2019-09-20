Live On Lakeside Invited Us On To Chat About Pink Party 2019!

Join us in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month at our Pink Party & Happiness Hour featuring intimate musical performances by national recording artists, We Three and Whitney Woerz, along with special guest, multi-instrumentalist loop master, Jered Jones!

Unleash your inner rock star during a fun night out with your friends while helping to raise local funds for Velosano, 100% for the cure.

FEATURING: We Three with special guests Whitney Woerz and Jared Jones

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15TH @ MUSIC BOX SUPPER CLUB

5:00PM - 8:00PM



The Pink Party Experience offers you:

Free Parking

Roaming Fashion Show courtesy of Dillard’s Great Northern

Door Prizes & Raffle Contests

Pink Themed Photo Booth

Meet Q104 Personalities

Health & Beauty Demonstrations

Local Vendors

Food & Beverage Offerings

Live music with rising stars in an intimate setting

… & much more!



