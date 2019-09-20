Live On Lakeside Invited Us On To Chat About Pink Party 2019!
We want to see you on October 15th at Music Box!
September 20, 2019
Join us in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month at our Pink Party & Happiness Hour featuring intimate musical performances by national recording artists, We Three and Whitney Woerz, along with special guest, multi-instrumentalist loop master, Jered Jones!
Unleash your inner rock star during a fun night out with your friends while helping to raise local funds for Velosano, 100% for the cure.
Q104 PINK PARTY & Happiness Hour 2019
SUPPORTNG BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH
FEATURING: We Three with special guests Whitney Woerz and Jared Jones
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15TH @ MUSIC BOX SUPPER CLUB
5:00PM - 8:00PM
TICKETS ON SALE NOW!
The Pink Party Experience offers you:
- Free Parking
- Roaming Fashion Show courtesy of Dillard’s Great Northern
- Door Prizes & Raffle Contests
- Pink Themed Photo Booth
- Meet Q104 Personalities
- Health & Beauty Demonstrations
- Local Vendors
- Food & Beverage Offerings
- Live music with rising stars in an intimate setting
- … & much more!