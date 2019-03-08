WATCH: The Jonas Brothers On Carpool Karaoke

The moment we've all been waiting for... The Jonas Brothers on Carpool Karaoke! The late night TV segment did not dissapoint as Corden sang with the famous brother-band, and he also hooked everybody up to a lie detector.

We learned that Kevin was the brother who got on Joe's nerves the most. Nick also tried to claim he didn't think he was a better singer than his brothers, which was a lie.

And Nick fully admitted there was a point during his wedding that he said he was done with having so many weddings.

Watch the rest of the Jonas Brothers Carpool Karaoke here!