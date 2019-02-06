WATCH: Kevin Hart Interview Baker Mayfield In A Tub Of Ice
Baker Making An Appearance On "Cold as Balls All- Stars"
February 6, 2019
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield continues to shine in the national spotlight following his rookie season.
The latest chapter was Mayfield appearing on the latest episode of "Cold as Balls" with comedian Kevin Hart.
Mayfield recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS and was featured in the NFL's Super Bowl commercial for the league's 100th anniversary.
See the interview with Kevin Hart here.