WATCH: Kevin Hart Interview Baker Mayfield In A Tub Of Ice

Baker Making An Appearance On "Cold as Balls All- Stars"

February 6, 2019
The Jeremiah Show

USA Today Images © Charles LeClaire

Categories: 
Local
Sports
The Jeremiah Show
Viral Videos

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield continues to shine in the national spotlight following his rookie season.

The latest chapter was Mayfield appearing on the latest episode of "Cold as Balls" with comedian Kevin Hart.

Mayfield recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS and was featured in the NFL's Super Bowl commercial for the league's 100th anniversary.

See the interview with Kevin Hart here.

Tags: 
baker mayfield
Kevin Hart