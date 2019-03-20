Wendy Williams Admits She's In Sober Living

We've all been wondering what has been going on with Wendy Williams. After a very long haitus from her show and a lot of rumors regarding her husband Kevin Hunter, Wendy recently came back to daytime TV, but not without some hidden baggage.

Wendy made the announcement on her show yesterday that she had been living in a sober house.

“After I go to the Pilates and go to several meetings all around town in the tri-state area, I see my brothers and sisters caught up in their addiction and looking for help,” she explained. “They don’t know I’m Wendy. They don’t care I’m Wendy. It’s the brothers and sisters caught up in the struggle. It’s been really interesting, this ride.”

She has been very open about her struggles with drug abuse in the past, and reveals the only person who knew what was going on with her recently was husband, Kevin Hunter.

“After I finish my appointments … I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to a home that I live in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family. … We talk and read and talk and read and then I get bored with them. Doors locked by 10 p.m., lights out by 10 p.m., so I go to my room and stare at the ceiling and fall asleep to come here and see you. So that is my truth.”

While Wendy didn’t elaborate on what precipitated her fall off the wagon, The Daily Mail is saying that she went into an alcohol and pill-fueled depression after breaking her shoulder during a confrontation with Kevin over his cheating.