Wet Seal Is Making A Comeback
Your middle school fave is baaaaack!
July 24, 2018
Things didn't look the best last year for Wet Seal. They closed all of their stores and even their online content was MIA (missing in action).
I think it's safe to say we all thought Wet Seal was out of commission.
But ALAS! Our favorite middle school store is making an epic comeback!
And making their brand a little different than the one we remember. They are making plus sized clothing a priority.
Check out all the new styles here.