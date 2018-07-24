Wet Seal Is Making A Comeback

Things didn't look the best last year for Wet Seal. They closed all of their stores and even their online content was MIA (missing in action).

I think it's safe to say we all thought Wet Seal was out of commission.

But ALAS! Our favorite middle school store is making an epic comeback!

And making their brand a little different than the one we remember. They are making plus sized clothing a priority.

